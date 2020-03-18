How council hopefuls plan to spend your rates

The Isaac Regional Council candidates for the 2020 elections are Vivienne Coleman, top left, Jennifer Ennis, Karen Hindle, Sandy Moffat, bottom left, and Nick Wheeler.

The Isaac Regional Council candidates for the 2020 elections are Vivienne Coleman, top left, Jennifer Ennis, Karen Hindle, Sandy Moffat, bottom left, and Nick Wheeler.

COUNCIL hopefuls are trying to prove they can give Isaac ratepayers bang for their buck in the battle over rates plans.

The five candidates are contesting only two seats on Isaac Regional Council.

Here is how the candidates plan to make the most of your rates bills.

How will you maximise the return residents get from their rates?

(Candidates listed in alphabetical order)

Vivienne Coleman

Division Eight- Independent

Dividing rate returns into communities equally is important.

Before committing to budget allocation, I would like to visit the communities in division eight, asking where the residents would best see the revenue from their rates spent.

Also, consulting and researching previous budgets, comparing the return and requests.

I commit to working hard and seeing through the process for our residents, asking questions and returning the answers to the residents.

I support delivering a fair budget for division eight.

Having paid rates in this council for many years, I too can see the worth in making sure you see value in the returns for your investment.

Jennifer Ennis

Division Eight – Independent

Rates cover the cost of providing essential services like water, sewerage and waste collection, as well as disaster management, Rural Fire and State Fire and Rescue charges, as well as revenue for all the extras like libraries, museums and community events.

As a councillor I would: ensure transparency and accountability of spending; encourage local providers to apply for tender opportunities; maintain and improve current services; encourage the council to look for long-term sustainable cost saving measures over the life of the asset; and strongly support keeping costs down and the level of service up, for residents.

Karen Hindle

Division Eight – Independent

By paying your rates, you ensure the garbage is collected, sewerage is managed and all the neighbourhood services you depend on are carried out.

Communication between ratepayers, elected councillors and the council needs to be open and clear.

Monitoring and public awareness of concerns will help when budgets are formulated for each division and we can ensure services are provided where they are needed.

Sandy Moffat

Division two – Independent

People need to see value for money. We need to invest back into the town so that it’s visually appealing to not only locals but visitors as well, with a focus on our community spaces and town entrances. This help will boost community morale. Continue to work on our water quality, particularly during the dry season, to ensure it’s not only to national standards but drinkable as well.

(And) provide people with open communication and be approachable.

Nick Wheeler

Division Two – Independent

What should council prioritise in regard to the region’s roads?

(Candidates have been listed in alphabetical order)

Vivienne Coleman

Division Eight- Independent

Our roads connect all our communities together, not only for residents but for our businesses and economy.

All residents in division eight rely on income, and the industries that are in our area.

We frequently have residents and travellers cut off ­because of flooding and this impacts their safety and livelihood.

I would advocate strongly that we seek further state and federal funding to making our network of roads and bridges safe to use in all areas at all times.

We might not be able to make our road network 100 per cent flood free, but we should make it a priority to make them safe and accessible when it does rain.

Jennifer Ennis

Division Eight – Independent

Roads: Isaac region is ­almost the size of Tasmania.

A $50 million road project was completed last year, but there are still many roads that need attention.

There are private roads, council controlled roads and Queensland state roads and each need a separate approach to get action.

I am already a regular ­attendee at RAAG meetings.

We need resurfacing, bridge works, overtaking lanes, gravel road maintenance, wide load management, road links, ­improved footpaths linkage, cycle paths and strong ­advocacy for large scale road infrastructure projects.

Division eight hotspots are:

Peak Downs Highway: overtaking lanes

May Downs Rd: bridge and surfacing

Karen Hindle

Division Eight – Independent

The situation on some roads is now at a desperate point.

Council should be working toward all-weather roads which are trafficable in all weather conditions.

Safety is a priority and communities should not be isolated every time it rains.

The May Downs Road is in urgent need of work and we have crossings that limit access every time it rains.

We need to ensure our local roads are maintained and are ready for the harvest seasons.

The number one priority should be to have all-weather roads across our region.

Sandy Moffat

Division two – Independent

The situation on some roads is now at desperate point.

Council should be working toward all-weather roads which are trafficable in all weather conditions.

Safety is a priority and communities should not be isolated every time it rains.

The May Downs Road is in urgent need of work. We have crossing issues every time it rains.

We need to ensure our local roads are maintained and are ready for the harvest seasons.

The number one priority should be to have all-weather roads across our region.

Priorities need to be ­maintenance on our gravel sections and repairs to our streets and storm water drains.

Focus as well on our town entries with sustainable scrub management.

Working in conjunction with state departments to repair our roads between communities to provide safer travel.

Nick Wheeler

Division Two – Independent