How CQ fireys will use drones in emergency events

FIRE and emergency services in Central Queensland will have greater surveying abilities during disasters thanks to a drone-flying course currently underway.

Seven officers are taking part in the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System course, a first for Central Region, which will train people both in the use of drones and in the training of others.

Rural Fire Service Rockhampton Area Inspector Chris Spencer said the new capability would assist with reconnaissance activities in remote areas and areas that are too dangerous for personnel to attend.

“UAVs and drones have been used in QFES for a number of years already, mostly down in the south east corner, that have been able to be deployed as required,” he said.

“What we’ve got now is the capability within Central Region ourselves and we’ll be able to utilise those drones in times of need.

“It’s going to be rolled out slowly across the region, and our capability will increase the more experience that our pilots get over time.”

The drones will be used in all manner of situations – bushfires, floods, land and swift water searches, – and eventually will have the capability to fly at night.

“Some of the drones and the capability we’re getting will have forward-looking infra-red as well, and if we get a large commercial fires, we’ll be able to utilise that technology to find any hot spots to make sure our crews are aware of where they need to direct water,” Mr Spencer said.

One of the drone instructors in Yeppoon today.

“We’ll be able to respond with the appropriate equipment and personnel to assist those communities in need at a very short time’s notice.”

Mr Spencer said the technology as already in use around Toowoomba, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast, but QFES was hoping to extend it across the state within the next few years.

The drones, one of which boasts infra-red vision, floodlights, and a one-way speaker, should come into play in Central Region mid-next year.

UAV Training Australia chief remote pilot Wayne Condon said there were many things to consider when flying a drone.

“The pilots have to undergo training within meteorology, human factors, navigation, and a lot of avionics in relation to the autonomous flight for the actual drones themselves,” he said.

“The course can vary past seven days: even though it sounds quite short there’s actually a lot involved.”

Mr Condon said drone technology was rapidly improving and pilots needed to train regularly to stay up to date.

“It’s literally in every platform as a secondary tool for a lot of organisations now.

“It’s only going to expand in the future: some of the platforms that we had 12 months ago are now redundant.”