Josefa Millán de Urruticoechea, Daniel Sagredo Millán, Javiera Zambelli, Jose Tomas Benitez and Vicente Jolly-Parker thanked the Emerald community for its hospitality through their stay.
News

How CQ residents embraced group of stranded backpackers

Kristen Booth
8th Jul 2020 3:56 PM
A GROUP of five Chilean backpackers expressed a heartfelt thanks to the Emerald community for its hospitality during their three month stay.

Vicente Jolly-Parker and his four relatives arrived at Emerald on March 24 after being forced to leave Hamilton Island amid coronavirus pandemic.

A friend of theirs recommended Emerald after passing through the region a few years ago.

They originally received jobs on surrounding farms, but deemed the work conditions “below the limit of what we considered acceptable”.

They were lucky enough to meet some Emerald locals who offered them positions with their companies and welcomed them with open arms.

“Mad about Mowing was one of the companies that treated us so well and gave us an opportunity,” Mr Jolly-Parker said.

“We are so glad to have met them and gain friends as them.”

The group of five worked as cleaners, babysitters, gardeners and concreters and said they had great experiences with everyone they met.

“We made our contribution to the community through our jobs and hope we can share our experiences with others.”

Mr Jolly-Parker took to Facebook this week to thank the community for welcoming the group.

“We want to thank you all for the incredible time that we had here,” he said.

“Thanks to all the people that wanted and did help us, from our landlord to our employers, and the families that welcomed us every single week.

“Please keep welcoming backpackers, and treating us as you did, always with good intentions and trusting that we want to contribute as well with our work and presence.”

While in town they explored all the Central Highlands had to offer.

The five of them have now spread out to Sydney and Brisbane to see more of the east coast.

Central Queensland News

