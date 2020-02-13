Menu
MEET COCO: CQ Pet Rescue introduces Coco, the pet of the week.
How cute is Coco?

13th Feb 2020 10:00 AM

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

Meet Coco, a very handsome little guy.

Coco is a DSH black and while male, born in November, 2019.

He plays a lot and he adores his foster sibling Bronson so he would do well with another cat.

He can be a little timid to start with but he warms up to you, especially when getting to know where his dinner comes from.

When it comes to humans he is a bit of a quiet, independent guy and will like a quiet home - but gosh he does enjoy playtime.

Not a lap cat by any means, Coco will play the day away but he will find time to sneak in a quick cuddle on his terms - and maybe a quick snooze with his humans.

Coco comes microchipped, feline AIDS tested, with all up to date vaccinations and a desexing voucher.

Adoption cost is $150. For more information phone 0459 306 867, email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send a message via Facebook. You can also follow CQ Pet Rescue on Facebook.

