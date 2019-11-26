Menu
When Brendan Fevola asked his 9-year-old daughter about her $4000 Roblox itunes bill, she had the perfect comeback line.
Offbeat

How Fev’s daughter racked up a $4000 Roblox bill

by Nui Te Koha
26th Nov 2019 1:06 PM
Brendan Fevola says his daughter Lulu racked up a $4000 iTunes bill buying "coins" on the popular game Roblox.

However, Lulu, 9, believed she got away with it because Fevola's wife Alex kept blaming him for the spike in credit card transactions.

On this FOX FM breakfast show, Fevola said he discovered Lulu's spending spree while checking his Hotmail account, where his iTunes expenses are billed.

Video game stills from popular game Roblox. Picture: Supplied
Video game stills from popular game Roblox. Picture: Supplied

"There were 46 transactions that she'd made, nearly $4000 worth of coins, and it only goes back to September," Fevola said.

"How much money," his radio co-host Fifi Box asked.

Fevola: "Nearly four grand."

Box: "How did you miss that? Just by not checking your Hotmail account?"

Fevola said Alex recently called him out for "spending money on the credit card for iTunes."

He added: "I didn't think I did, but I've just taken the blame."

Fevola said he discussed the issue with Lulu yesterday.

"She started crying," Fevola said.

He asked his daughter: "Did you just keep doing it because you got away with it?"

"Yes, and you were getting the blame," Lulu replied, before asking if she could get her phone back.

"No you're not," Fevola told her. "You're in more trouble now."

With 100 million monthly users, Roblox is an online game that allows kids to use their imagination and build anything they want. Players can buuse coins collected during game play to purchase items in a Roblox shop or unlock special in-game features.

Fevola said he was lodging a complaint with Apple about Lulu's iTunes purchases.

