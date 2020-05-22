Menu
Low angle view of male dentist ready for dental examination.
How getting a tooth pulled made Qld man $1m richer

by Glenn Roberts
22nd May 2020 3:23 PM
A TRIP to the dentist might have cost a Brisbane man a tooth, but it made him very wealthy just a few hours later.

The man from Keperra, who did not want to be identified, was the only winner in Monday's Gold Lotto draw in which the Division 1 prize was $1 million.

He told lottery officials that he only checked his ticket a couple of days after the draw, sparking days of mystery as Monday's winner had not come forward.

"It's such a funny and strange story," he said.

"I had a tooth pulled out on Monday and I really didn't want to get it out.

"I was so upset about it so I decided to keep the tooth in a little pouch for good luck.

"So I made sure I bought a lottery ticket after my trip to the dentist with my new lucky charm to cheer myself up.

"And there you go. I win.

"It's just magical. Absolutely magical.

"I'm pinching myself. It's so hard to believe this is true."

The self-described "simple man" said he would continue to work while using his windfall to pay off his mortgage and spoil his family.

"I don't need too much," he said.

"I'll keep working and I will pay off my house so I have the security of never having to worry about a mortgage repayment.

"And then I will help out my family.

"It's massively life-changing for me. This is huge."

The winning entry was purchased at Supanews Keperra, at Great Western Super Centre, Keperra.

