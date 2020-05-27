Menu
Julianna Davis, 2, showed off her winter weather gear after Mackay shivered through the coldest May on record. Photo: Zizi Averill
Weather

How Mackay stayed warm during the historic freeze

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
27th May 2020 5:00 AM
THE record breaking weekend freeze did not put the region’s love of fun on ice.

Families pulled out their heavy winter gear as rain and icy winds cut across Mackay, Isaac and the Whitsundays on Saturday.

And, for younger residents in the region, the cold snap provided a new adventure as they dressed up in their favourite winter fashions.

Even pets were not immune to the icy systems moving across to tropical Queensland, with pet owners dressing their dogs in tiny sweaters.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Saturday’s 24-hour daily maximum reached only 14.4 C, the lowest May temperature in 131 years of record keeping.

Forecaster Kimba Wong said the icy temperatures cracked the previous record of 16C, set on May 26, 1990.

“It was freezing,” Ms Wong said.

The frosty conditions continued into Sunday morning, with Clermont dropping to a low of 3.4C and Emerald shivering at 4C.

