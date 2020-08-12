Mick Molloy's surviving lockdown plan revealed

Comedian Mick Molloy has some tips for surviving the remainder of lockdown, saying we should all be thankful that includes footy. Here’s his take.

Comedian Mick Molloy has some tips for surviving the remainder of lockdown, saying we should all be thankful that includes footy. Here’s his take.

Mick Molloy has offered his tips for survival to get through the remainder of lockdown.

The comedian and co-host of The Front Bar says the first thing is to pretend that you're under arrest.

"I pretend I've got one of those anklets they make prisoners wear and they're not allowed to leave the house,'' Molloy said.

"Then everything is a bonus.

"To me you've just got to have Uber Eats, have a very comfy couch and just play the waiting game and watch our show."

On a serious note, Molloy said still having footy to watch and a show to put to air had been a blessing.

"It's our favourite thing in the world, thank god we've got football because in this state in this lockdown or we would have really struggled without it,'' he said.

"If there's football on I want to talk about it and we love direct dialogue with our fans.

"People love it as a fan and it's on and we couldn't be happier given the current circumstances. Having a laugh and playing some clips and talking up football. It's a godsend for Victoria."

Last week Molloy did the show in his daily attire - pyjamas. Thursday night's look might include a dressing gown and a pipe.

"You know you've made it when you can be on live TV in your pyjamas drinking a beer,'' he said.

"That's everything I've wanted to achieve in television, done. Cop that Graham Kennedy.

"They found it hard to concentrate, I imagine Sam (Pang) and Andy (Maher) spent most of the time mentally undressing me."

Molloy said he is ready to travel interstate should the Tigers make finals.

"I will start quarantining at elimination final time if the Tigers are in it,'' he said.

"I'll get up there somehow. Queensland or Perth. It'll be great, both their states' first chance to see Collingwood lose a grand final possibly. Opportunities like that don't come along very often."

Special guest this week is Carlton legend Mil Hanna, which will delight Blues supporters Pang and Maher.

"I'm in a Carlton sandwich,'' he said.

"I'll just kick back and read a paper while they ask questions like little school kids."

The Front Bar airs Thursday, 8.30pm on Channel 7

Originally published as How Mick Molloy is surviving lockdown