Restaurants will be allowed to reopen but with a maximum of 10 people.
Business

How new limits will impact local restaurants

by Jack McKay
8th May 2020 5:01 PM
THE nation's peak retail industry body has called for large restaurants to be able to seat more than the National Cabinet's maximum if they can safely socially distance.

The National Retail Association has warned many businesses will be able to reopen next Saturday because tight restrictions mean only ten people will be allowed in a restaurant at any given time.

National Retail Association chief executive Dominique Lamb said the National Cabinet's blanket rule mean it will not be financially viable for some businesses to trade - even when the restrictions are lifted to 20 people from June 12.

"There's many restaurants out there that have the ability to trade, observing social distancing, and should be permitted to have more than ten people inside," she said.

"I think it is really problematic to have a blanket rule in terms of the number of people.

"We want to see the parameters based on the social distancing rules that are already in place (and) that people are already aware of.

 

National Retail Association CEO Dominique Lamb.
"They need to be able to trade uninhibited within the realms of safety as opposed to putting more prescriptive requirements around what they are able to do."

Ms Lamb said the one week notice to reopen was probably sufficient for many businesses, but pointed out they may have issues attracting employees back.

She said it was essential that the State Government delivered a budget that adequately "bolstered" the economy.

"It's going to be a slow road to recovery," she said.

"And we need a plan around that and unfortunately that requires detail around finance."

hospitality politics queensland politics restaurants

