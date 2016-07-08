Menu
Crime

How new tech detects ice use in the rentals

Michael Nolan
27th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
PROPERTY investors looking to safeguard their rentals from illegal activity have access to a device that detects methamphetamine use and production.

The Meth Breaker is a 15x6cm, tamper-proof box that works like a smoke detector.

When it senses methamphetamine residue, it sends an alert to a nominated phone, such as that of a property manager or homeowner.

Toowoomba man Shaun Bloodworth sells the device through his business LedRex Electrical to Darling Downs home and hotel owners and hopes it will reduce drug use.

He said investors were keen on the Meth Breaker because it scared away drug users.

"There is no insurance company that would cover the damage caused by having a meth lab in a home," he said.

"The chemical residue hangs around for years, and you basically have to rip the plaster board out to clean it.

"If I was renting a property, I would like to know there had not been a drug used in the room I slept in."

But the Meth Breaker is not without controversy.

Tenants Queensland CEO Penny Carr said the device could not register between recent and historic residue.

"If the device is not reliable and the tenant is getting interrupted then that is not reasonable," Ms Carr said.

She also doubted landlords had the authority to evict tenants caught smoking meth.

While the Residential Tenancies and Rooming Accommodation Act forbids a tenant using a property for an "illegal purpose", Ms Carr doubted this applied to drug use.

"It would be like using a property to download pirated movies or music," she said.

Meth production would come under the act, she said.

