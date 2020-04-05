How online learning works at Emerald Christian College

WE ARE all worried as to what school will look like from Kindergarten to Year 12 next term. Already parents are struggling to look after kids at home and the rest of the year looks really wobbly, however at ECC, Little GEMS (Early Learning Centre) and Ontrack College we will be open, be it in different ways.

Long before this week, our teachers and staff were already using platforms like Google Classroom and Classroom DOJO. Our secondary students are familiar with online platforms and submitting work online. Over the last week we have been extending this into the rest of the school and in all areas of the curriculum. Not just generic units that students complete if they feel like it, but proper school just like Country Queensland students have done with Distance Education and School of the Air for many years.

So what does a normal school day “online” look like for the start of Term 2?

– Morning notices and assembly broadcast live online.

-Roll marking and yes, students are to wear school uniforms at home during the school day.

– Daily school timetable with morning tea and lunch breaks.

– Weekly Chapel service broadcast online.

– Full suite of all Key Learning Areas including the practical subjects like P. E., Music, even Hospitality and Manual Arts.

– All assessments will be modified so they can be submitted online.

– Parents without suitable technology will receive the same in-home packs to do by hand and return to school.

– School Pastoral Program converted to phone, online and some limited home visits.

– The school office will be open for drop off and pick up of packs.

– School Library open for dropping off and collecting books.

– In some senior subjects, limited onsite tutorial sessions.

All of this will be done while observing social distancing and hygiene expectations (books may smell of Dettol).

Have we worked out all the bugs and gaps yet? No, but we are about 80 per cent there. We will be ready for Term 2 and by the end of Semester One, we expect to be able to provide end of semester reports as usual.

Won’t some kids “slack off” if they work at home? Probably, but we are modifying our systems to address this. Imagine the school principal or deputy turning up at your door for “a chat”. Even at two meters away, the communication would be clear.

How will parents adapt to the “new normal”? Some will adapt better than others, but we will all adopt because we must, and the school will provide support along the way.

Can the school issue detentions at home? We are seriously looking at how to do this.

Lastly let me simply say, next term school is open. On-site and online. Learning will continue, we will all adapt and for many, I think the learning experience will improve.

By executive principal Graeme Johnston.