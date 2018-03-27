Menu
Login
News

How proposed job-creating project will save millions

POTENTIAL: An artist's impression of the facility in Gladstone.
POTENTIAL: An artist's impression of the facility in Gladstone. Asia Pacific Agri-Corp
Tegan Annett
by

A PLANNED "state of the art" livestock facility near Mount Larcom has a goal to become "future proof" and save millions of dollars every year.

Asia Pacific Agri-Corp (APAC) has revealed its plans to be wholly-powered by renewable energy at its proposed Euroa Livestock Export and Processing Facility to prevent the development from suffering financially from electricity costs.

Published in a business case about the solar, battery and hydrogen infrastructure it hopes to build, the company expects to spend about $100 million on a solar farm and car park roof topped with solar panels.

The renewable energy production also includes a hi-tech plant to produce 1,000,000 kilograms of hydrogen a year.

"The facility will use approximately 44.4GWh of electricity annually, at a current market cost of approximately $4.9 million," it said in the report.

"Energy consumption of this magnitude exposes the development to electricity price risk which is accentuated by recent and forecast continuing electricity price hikes."

The energy resourcing report, prepared by Pitt and Sherry on behalf of APAC's Dan Daly, said the company wanted to invest heavily in hydrogen, describing it as the "fuel for the future".

It wants to construct a Hydrogen Electrolyser Plant on-site to produce hydrogen to fuel heavy vehicles, which leading Australian scientists including the CSIRO have trialled in Australia since 2004.

"APAC is constructing an innovative and leading practice facility that will future proof the business against utility and fuel price increases and maximise renewable energy use," it said.

"This process includes the introduction of major technological infrastructure in both industrial hydrogen and oxygen production together with fuel cell operation."

The Gladstone State Development Area proposed project, 12km west of Gladstone, would create 380 jobs during construction and 335 jobs once built.

The company was formed specifically for this project, and it has an office in Calliope. 

The hi-tech abattoir would be the third purpose-built beef processing facility constructed in Australia in the past 60 years.

At its peak it would process 2400 head a day for export to China.

Related Items

Topics:  abattoir gladstone industry gladstone regional council mount larcom renewable energy

Gladstone Observer

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Slipper is in sights

Slipper is in sights

Read the latest in Turf Talk with Richard Turnbull.

Future of telecommunication

Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR).

Survey allows rural Australians to voice their concerns.

Taking a national stand

NO WAY: Students from Year 8 created 'No Way' bullying posters to show bullying has no place at Emerald State High school.

Local high school raises awareness against bullying.

Inland Port announced

ECONOMIC BOOST: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd makes the funding announcement at the Central Highlands Development Corporation's Economic Futures Forum on Monday.

Ken O'Dowd announced federal funding for two major projects.

Local Partners