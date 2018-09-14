Star’s secret to looking so good at 71

SUSAN Lucci looks better than most 71-year-old women due in part to her gruelling workout schedule.

The famed All My Children actress told Women's Health that she hits the gym a whopping six times a week.

"I try to take one day off, because you're supposed to take a day off," she told the publication. "But I'll always do something, because I find my body craves it."

Wanna look like this at 71? Basically, never leave the gym. Picture: Getty

Lucci gets her sweat on early in the morning so "no matter what happens for the rest of the day, I've done something good for myself."

Her routine seems to be straightforward and includes pilates. And it seems to be working - she's got abs to flaunt.

With some much accomplished in the gym, what will she conquer next?

"I want to be 5'8"," she quipped. "And I'm hoping to I can get there through stretching - right now I'm 5'2" on a good day."