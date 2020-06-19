Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Sports minister Mick de Brenni. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Queensland Sports minister Mick de Brenni. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Health

How sports clubs can safely return after COVID-19

Mel Frykberg
19th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEWLY-developed coronavirus resource will support sporting organisations across North Queensland to stay COVID-19 safe as they return to training, competitions, and programs.

Northern Queensland Primary Health Network and North Queensland Sports Foundation teamed up to create the ‘It’s time to bench COVID for good’ poster to help community sporting clubs’ players, volunteers, coaches, and spectators return to action in a safe, responsible, and low risk manner.

The poster will be distributed directly to community sporting clubs across the region, as well as 31 local councils in North Queensland.

More stories:

The injured star who missed Mackay Cutters’ biggest day

‘Gentle giant’ someone his coach will never forget

Mackay school at risk of missing out on Payne Cup

Was this the best Mackay team to never win the premiership

NQPHN CEO John Gregg said the resource focused on giving community sporting clubs and associations a handy guide for a safe return to sport at all levels.

Practical tips in the poster included the importance of not sharing water bottles, encouraging personal hygiene such as washing hands or using hand sanitisers, and staying 1.5 metres apart.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

covid-19 health sporting clubs
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young worker critical after highway crash

        premium_icon Young worker critical after highway crash

        News Young man in a critical condition with a suspected brain and spinal injuries after a horrific crash

        Time to review northern routes

        premium_icon Time to review northern routes

        Opinion Soon I will be able to fly direct to Cairns for $120, but a trip to Rockhampton...

        She died four times and came back with a laugh

        She died four times and came back with a laugh

        People and Places Chloe Callander uses humour to get past her darkest moments

        UPDATE: 25-year-old man remains critical after CQ crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: 25-year-old man remains critical after CQ crash

        News A truck collided with a parked car stopped for a toilet break early this morning on...