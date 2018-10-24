How Swift is flying under the radar in Australia

Taylor Swift is making it hard for fans to find her

TAYLOR Swift is one of the biggest pop stars in the world but most Australians probably don't know she's in the country right now.

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touring Australia last week and Victoria and David Beckham arriving in Sydney on Sunday, you would be forgiven for missing Swift.

But the singer has also made herself doubly hard to spot thanks to a lack of public appearances and her carefully-curated Instagram feed.

Swift has so far kept her Instagram posts about her tour to a minimum, sharing this photo of herself in a forest on Wednesday.

The singer gave no hint of where in the country it was taken, keeping the location as vague as possible by geotagging the photo "Australia".

Swift also has her comments switched off on Instagram, meaning fans can't speculate about where she could be in the comments section.

On Sunday Swift also shared a photo to Instagram of her playing Scrabble with her mum Andrea outdoors.

While her surroundings looked lovely, it also looked like almost any garden in Australia and frustratingly gave fans no hint as to where she might be.

Last week Swift let Western Australian fans know she had arrived in the country ahead of her Perth concert on the Friday night.

Singer Taylor Swift performing at the Optus Stadium in Burswood, Perth. Picture: Ross Swanborough. 191018

The singer uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Story, writing that she was "80% Taylor and 20% jet lag" after her long flight to Australia.

Swift will perform in Melbourne this Friday, heading to Sydney for a concert on Friday November 2 and rounding out her Australia tour in Brisbane on Tuesday November 6.