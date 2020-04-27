Menu
ANZAC: Celebrating Anzac Day at home. Photo by Rhiannon Finger.
How the Central Highlands observed Anzac Day

Timothy Cox
27th Apr 2020 10:30 AM
CENTRAL Highlanders gathered in their driveways and streets at the weekend to acknowledge Anzac Day with family and neighbours.

Regular ceremonies having been cancelled in line with coronavirus restrictions, at 6am on Saturday residents stood outside for a moment's silence in candlelight as part of the national 'Light Up the Dawn' service.

Many adorned letterboxes and fences with handmade poppies and wreaths, and some shared Anzac biscuits to commemorate the sacrifices made by Australians and New Zealanders who fought and died in wars.

Emerald RSL sub-branch president Noel Mallyon said despite his initial misgivings about the ceremony substitution, he was "more than happy".

"Under the circumstances I think it went extremely well," Mr Mallyon said.

"The community should be proud of what they've done. They really stood tall and proud and it was wonderful.

"People answered the call. We did remember them and we will not forget."

Kelvin McGinnis playing his bagpies on Saturday morning.
Kelvin McGinnis playing his bagpies on Saturday morning.

Mr Mallyon said he played the Last Post from a CD that morning, but in Blackwater, mine worker Kelvin McGinnis performed it on the bagpipes throughout the day.

"Being a Kiwi over here working," he said, "I got up at 4 in the morning and first I played outside my house to honour the Kiwis and Aussies being together.

"I played 4 or 5 times that day. I thought I'd do my part; get up and respect it.

"I wanted to make a difference for Blackwater."

