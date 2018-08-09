Four hours to avoid going to Coles

STILL need that mini jar of Nutella? Missing the tiny Weet-Bix packet?

Coles is bracing for four hours of madness this Saturday as it holds a "swap day" to help parents complete their set of 30 miniature products, despite backlash from environmental groups and customers confused at the mixed messaging on plastic waste.

The Little Shop promotion, which runs until the end of August, allows shoppers to collect one of 30 random toys for every $30 they spend. While the move was heavily criticised amid Coles' triple plastic bag backflip, the toys have proven a hit with their target audience.

Tens of thousands of people have joined Facebook swap groups, while complete Little Shop sets are going for hundreds of dollars on eBay.

"Little Shop swaps are a lot of fun and are already bringing mini communities together," a Coles spokesman said.

"It's appealing to all ages and we're delighted to hear stories of friends, families, neighbours and workmates all getting together to swap, share and collect their minis.

"We know there are swap groups forming all over the country from Port Augusta in South Australia to Mackay in Queensland all the way to Ellenbrook in Western Australia. In addition, we are holding an official Swap Day in 37 supermarkets across the country on Saturday 11 August."

Last month, Citi analyst Brian Raymond predicted the Little Shop promotion could boost Coles' first-quarter like-for-like sales by 50 to 100 basis points. But earlier this week, Wesfarmers chief financial officer Anthony Gianotti conceded for the first time that the plastic bag ban had hurt sales.

"Certainly one of the reasons why we extended the free plastic bags was because customers were taking some time to adjust to that and there was no doubt there was an impact (to sales),'' Mr Gianotti told The Australian.

Here are the supermarkets taking part in the swap day this Saturday from 10am to 2pm:

NSW

• Burwood - Wilga St & Shaftbury Rd, Burwood

• Westfield Eastgardens - Bunnerong Rd & Wentworth Ave, Pagewood

• Warringah Mall - Pittwater Rd & Cross St, Brookvale

• Penrith - Station St & Reserve St, Penrith

• Westfield Bondi Junction - 500 Oxford St, Bondi Junction

• Newcastle - 204 Union St, Newcastle

• Bateau Bay - The Entrance Rd, Bateau Bay

• Erina - Erina Fair S/C, Terrigal Dve, Erina

• Charlestown - 1 Smart Street, Charlestown

• Kellyville - Kellyville Plaza, 50 Wrights Rd, Kellyville

• Marketown - Marketown King St & National Park St, Marketown

VICTORIA

• Chadstone - 1341 Dandenong Rd, Chadstone

• Southland - 1239 Nepean Hwy, Cheltenham

• Craigieburn - Craigieburn Rd & Windrock Av, Craigieburn

• Waurn Ponds - Pioneer Rd & Princes Hwy, Waurn Ponds

• Hoppers Crossing - 50 Old Geelong Rd, Hoppers Crossing

• Roxburgh Park - Somerton Rd, Roxburgh Park

• Brimbank - Neale Rd & Station Rd, Deer Park

• Casey Centra - Cranbourne Rd, Narre Warren

• Fountain Gate - Princes Hwy & Magid Dr, Narre Warren

QUEENSLAND

• Robina - Robina Town Centre Dr, Robina

• Indooroopilly - Moggill Rd, Indooroopilly

• Pacific Fair - Hooker Blvd, Broadbeach Waters

• Maroochydore - Horton Pde & Maroochydore Rd, Maroochydore

• Earlville - 537 Mulgrave Rd, Earlville

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

• Ellenbrook - 11 Main St, Ellenbrook

• Ocean Keys - Ocean Keys Bvd & Key Largo Dr, Clarkson

• Eaton Fair - Cnr Eaton Dr & Recreation Dr, Eaton

• Belmont Forum - 227 Belmont Ave, Cloverdale

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

• Churchill - 390 Churchill Rd, Kilburn

• St Agnes - 1244 North East Rd, St Agnes

• Gawler - Cnr Murray & Cowan Sts, Gawler

• Marion - 297 Diagonal Rd, Oaklands Park

TASMANIA

• Glenorchy - Main Rd & King George V Ave, Glenorchy

• Meadow Mews - 102 Hobart Rd, Kings Meadows

ACT

• Amaroo - Horse Park Dr, Amaroo

NORTHERN TERRITORY

• Coolalinga - 405 Stuart Hwy, Coolalinga