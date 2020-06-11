You can help feed Aussies in need for just $15

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on millions of Australians, with some families unable to put food on the table. But there is something you can do.

Looking for ways to help those in need? Look no further.

The entire world is experiencing uncertainty right now, and while Australia looks to be turning a corner in the COVID-19 global pandemic with cases stabilising and restrictions slowly easing state by state, unfortunately the devastation caused by the coronavirus is apparent.

The 2019 Foodbanks Hunger report found that 5 million Aussies had experienced food insecurity - more than 20 per cent increase compared to 2018 - and with the impact of the last four months, these stats are already outdated. Food relief charities are reporting a 50-70 per cent increase in the number of people reaching out for support - many of whom have never needed support in the past, with the highest increase being from students and families. With current government data indicating long-term impact resulting in high unemployment for the next couple of years, it is believed the increased level of need for food relief will continue.

The Father Bob Foundation received the Feed Appeal's inaugural $50,000 Major Projects Grant last year. A new van was purchased which has streamlined the way they operate making it much easier to pick up/deliver food. Picture: Ian Currie

The main support people are reaching out for is pantry items and food staples, and delicious. has partnered with the Feed Appeal to launch the Fill a Pantry campaign to enable you to help.

From today, you will be able to help fill the pantries of struggling Aussies, from students to small households and large families. A donation of $15 will help to stock a student's pantry well enough to feed them three meals a day for a week; $25 will feed a couple or a small family three meals a day for five days, and $100 will feed a large family three meals a day for a week. Even $10 can help, providing a treat bag for a family in need.

Feed Appeal guarantees that 100 per cent of donations go in grants to food relief charities, and whatever is raised in each state or territory goes to food relief in that state, meaning local funds directly help to nourish local communities.

For more information, and to donate to help struggling Aussies today, visit mycause.com.au.

Originally published as How to help Aussies in need for just $15