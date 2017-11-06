How to pick NBN provider

WITH NBN Fixed Line being rolled out in Emerald, it is important to research NBN providers and the type of connection for which you have been mapped.

By the year 2020 every Australian will be able to access an NBN connection.

Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet for Rural Regional and Remote Australia said there were three different types of NBN technologies - Sky Muster satellite, fixed wireless and fixed line NBN.

"We strongly suggest you visit the NBN website to find out what type of NBN you have been mapped for and which providers will service your address,” she said.

"Most of the Emerald township is mapped for NBN fixed line connections, to sign up for NBN you need to contact an NBN provider.”

Ms Sparrow wanted people to know that not all providers on the NBN network offer the same experience.

"That's one of the key points to remember because a lot of people think all providers are the same but that's not true,” she said.

"Providers offer different levels of performance depending on how many customers they have and how much they have invested in their service, not all service providers offer the same level of service, therefore it is important to ask questions when researching providers.

"Also unlimited plans, while customers think they're great, they do put you at risk of suffering network congestion so you need to look at a provider that offers good speeds at all times of the day.”

To review providers the Product Review Website is a good place to visit, for plan reviews we recommend Whistle Out or the BIRRR website if you have a Sky Muster connection.

Ms Sparrow said if you connected to an NBN Sky Muster or fixed wireless service you do not have to change your landline number.

"In NBN fixed line areas you should check with your provider about voice services, phone compatibility and keeping your current phone number,” she said.

"There are also different speed tiers on NBN connections, people should look at a speed that meets their needs and discuss this with their provider. It is important to know what speed you have signed up to, so you can maximise your experience. You should also ask your provider about data packages, monthly costs, activation or installation fees, length of contracts and customer support specifics. It is recommended that you look into back-up options for power for your NBN service as the service will not work during power outages.”

For further tips on how to choose the best provider and an internet service that meets your needs, visit the BIRRR website.