How to protect your pets this summer

BURN: Central Highlands pet owners need to consider their companion animals skin this summer.

VETERINARIAN at Maraboon Veterinary Surgery, Dr Angela Sutherland, would like to remind Central Highlands pet lovers to consider their companion animals skin this summer.

"Pets with light skin and a short or thin hair coat are particularly prone to sunburn, skin cancer, and other solar-induced skin diseases,” Dr Sutherland said.

"Sunscreen, or sunblock, can be used on cats and dogs, there are also some sunscreen products have been specifically created for pets. If you intend to use a sunscreen on a cat, be make certain that the product labelling specifically states that it is appropriate and safe for cats.

"Select a sunscreen that is fragrance-free, non-staining, and contains UVA and UVB barriers similar to SPF 15 or SPF 30 for humans.”

According to Dr Sutherland, in pets, sunburn can appear as red skin or hair loss.

"The most common sites for sunburn in cats and dogs are the bridge of the nose, ear tips, skin surrounding the lips, and any other area where skin pigmentation is low,” Dr Sutherland said.

"The skin on the groin, inside legs, and abdomen can also need sunscreen because hair is very thin there and UV light can reflect off of concrete surfaces to affect those areas of skin.

"If you pet has any lump that you are concerned about it is best to see a veterinarian. As with all forms of cancer early detection is paramount, if found early than your pets stand best chance of successful treatment.”

Dr Sutherland reminded pet owners the best way to minimize UV exposure in pets is to avoid sun between 10am-3pm by keeping pets inside.