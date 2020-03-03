Menu
Dogs of Oz: Kate Wulf – From caring for stray kittens, caring for stray kittens and newborn puppies, being dragged around by toddlers and dressed up by his humans; Bailey is a true kind and tolerant gentleman.
Pets & Animals

How to vote for Australia’s Top Dog

by John Barker
3rd Mar 2020 10:11 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM
We're down to the final 50!

They're the best in show from around the country. But only one can be crowned Australia's Top Dog.

Between now and March 8, you and your friends have the chance to pick a winner and contribute to celebrating the special place dogs have in our lives.

Whether it's the cutest photo, your favourite breed or a picture that makes you laugh out loud, pick the pooch that you think should be placed on a pedestal and pampered for just being a good pup.

 

VOTE FOR THE DOGS OF OZ AUSTRALIA'S TOP DOG

 

Prue and Caitlan from Network Seven’s Pooch Perfect.
Prue and Caitlan from Network Seven’s Pooch Perfect.

Be it Bella - a border collie rocking some doggles by the pool - or Yogi Bear, a wind blown cavoodle, still smiling despite surviving a snake bite; perhaps an Australian Shepherd's "Blue Steel" stare will steal your heart, or it could be Mimi, the "fun, fluffy" Finnish Lapphund.

The competition is stiff. The field is wide open.

The winner will receive a makeover on Channel Seven's The Morning Show with Pooch Perfect stylists Prue and Caitlan; a $5000 voucher from our friends at Petbarn, PLUS they'll also receive return flights to Sydney and one nights accommodation at Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour for them and their dog.

"I love dogs because they're loyal and always make you feel loved," Prue said.

And now it's time to return the love and loyalty, and turn the spotlight on Spot.

 

