Politics

How to watch Pumicestone candidates live debate

by Tobias Jurrs-Lewis
19th Oct 2020 10:44 AM
The Qeensland Election campaign is full swing and all eyes are on the hyper-marginal seat of Pumicestone today, as this website and Sky News to deliver a special live debate.

Aiming to ensure Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, October 31, the livestreamed debate gives voters the opportunity to hear each candidate's pitch, sharing what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

LNP candidate for Pumicestone, Fiona Gaske, with Opposition leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: Sarah Marshall
LNP candidate for Pumicestone, Fiona Gaske, with Opposition leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: Sarah Marshall


The debate will provide a forum where we tackle the issues that matter most to readers and constituents, giving candidates the opportunity to showcase their knowledge and passion for local issues.

Pumicestone comprises part of Bribie Island and Caboolture, and is currently held by LNP member Simone Wilson.

With a 0.8 swing, the seat is one the state's most marginal.

Six candidates are vying for the seat this month, including new LNP candidate Fiona Gaske, Labor's Ali King and Richard Ogden for the Greens.

Steven Newbery (UAP), Ross Konowalenko (One Nation) and Ryan Dryden (Legalise Cannabis Qld Party) are also contending.

Candidates will debate the region's key issues at noon today as one of 10 key seats (Barron River, Thuringowa, Mundingburra, Whitsunday, Keppel, Keppel, Aspley, South Brisbane, Redlands, Gaven) selected for in person debates with Peter Gleeson moderating, and will be livestreamed to our sites.

queensland election 2020 queensland election 2020 debate

