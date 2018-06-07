Menu
Money

How a Toowoomba woman won $1 million in Gold Lotto

7th Jun 2018 1:08 PM | Updated: 2:28 PM

A TOOWOOMBA woman is $1 million richer after scoring the jackpot on Wednesday night's Gold Lotto.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she received the surprise of her life on Thursday morning when a Golden Casket representative called with the news she was a newly-minted millionaire.

"I've won some small prizes in the past, but nothing like this," she said.

"Of course I won't be acting any different. I just look forward to not having to scrimp and save any more.

"It also means I can now renovate my house."

The woman purchased her winning 12-game QuickPick ticket from South Street Newsagency.

"I used to choose my own numbers, but decided a while ago that they'd gone stale," the winner explained.

"It seems my switch to a QuickPick has paid off."

South Street Newsagency owner Robert Reid said he was thrilled another one of his customers had won division one.

The outlet sold a division one winning store syndicate in a Saturday Lotto Superdraw in August last year.

"Every time we finish a store refurb we sell a division one winning ticket," Mr Reid said.

"It's amazing, that's now two division one prizes within the past 12 months.

"We're absolutely stoked for our winner and want to say a massive congratulations."

Mr Reid is now busy decorating his outlet in celebration.

Across Australia, there were three division one winning entries - two from Queensland and one from New South Wales.

gold lotto lotto win south street newsagency toowoomba
