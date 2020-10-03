Menu
Tourism operators can now apply for grants of up to $10,000. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland
How tourism operators can access share of $5m fund

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
3rd Oct 2020 4:11 PM
STRUGGLING tourism operators can apply for up to $10,000 as part of a $5 million support package announced today.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the funding would help regional businesses usually heavily reliant on overseas visitors to switch to focusing on domestic tourists.

“International tourism is the bread and butter for many of our tourism businesses throughout the state,” Ms Jones said.

“That’s why it’s so important that we support these businesses to change their model to make it through the pandemic.

“Helping these businesses to survive is an important part of the government’s economic recovery strategy.”

Ms Jones said pre-COVID-19, the tourism industry injected $28 billion per year into local businesses and supported one in 10 Queensland jobs.

“This industry has been hit hard,” she said.

“Today’s package will help operators to pivot to a domestic market or hibernate their business until international borders re-open.”

For more information on applying for the grants, head to the State Development, Tourism and Innovation’s website.

