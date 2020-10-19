How weather could impact AFL grand final

Brisbane's wet and muggy weather could be a deciding factor in the Grand Final on Saturday, Australia's peak weather authority says.

Temperatures at The Gabba are forecast to reach a maximum of 29C with possible showers and a chance of a thunderstorm.

Weather bureau senior meteorologist Laura Boekel said dew point readings and higher apparent temperatures could cause headaches for the Victorian players.

"The AFL world is often abuzz about the Gabba dew points making it slippery for players to handle the Sherrin, but it is the mix of heat and moisture that comes with elevated readings that can also quickly fatigue teams, especially ones such as the Tigers and Cats that come from the relatively temperate conditions of Victoria," Ms Boekel said.

AFL fans are in for a muggy day and possible thunderstorm on Grand Final day at the Gabba. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Albert Perez

"Elite athletes running around in warmer and more humid conditions than they are used to could start feeling the physiological effects more than the spectators sitting at the ground.

"As the dew point temperature starts to climb closer to 20, which it can in Brisbane in October, conditions can become muggy and people just going about their normal activities can start to feel uncomfortable: elite athletes could suffer even more in such weather."

Ms Boekel said Brisbane tends to see a dew point of about 14.5 in October at 6pm and last Saturday experienced "feels like temperatures" 10C higher than in Melbourne.

"The Gabba conditions are likely to be very different for the Victorian clubs battling it out in the AFL Grand Final because since digitised dew point records began in Melbourne there has been no instance of a 3pm dewpoint of 14.5 or above on AFL Grand Final Day," she said.

AFL Grand Final weather facts

2019 AFL Grand Final:

Maximum temperature 14.9C - Richmond v GWS Giants, 28 September, 2019 (Richmond won by 89 points)

Hottest Grand Final Day on record:

31.3C - Hawthorn v West Coast, 3 October, 2015 (Hawthorn by 46 points)

Coldest Grand Final on record:

11.3C - Collingwood v Melbourne, 20 September, 1958 (Collingwood by 18 points)

Wettest Grand Final on record:

Rain to 9am 21.1mm and from 9am 16.3mm, Collingwood v Richmond, 1 October, 1927 (Collingwood by 12 points)

Originally published as How weather could impact AFL grand final