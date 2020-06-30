Menu
Central Highlands Regional Council is providing free mulch to local customers. Photo: file
News

How you can get your hands on free mulch in CQ town

Kristen Booth
30th Jun 2020 1:38 PM
SPRUCE up the garden this winter with free mulch available to Central Highlands residents.

Central Highlands Regional Council has mulched the left over green waste from storms in February and is giving it away.

The mulch is available from the Emerald Transfer Station on Glasson Street from Tuesday to Sunday between 7am and 5pm.

The mulch can be self-loaded into a car, trailer or utility and up to one cubic metre is available per household, per ratepayer while stockpiles last.

Council encourages customers to bring their own containers, tools and personal protective equipment, such as gloves, masks, eyewear and closed-in shoes, to self-load.

Customers must also make sure their load is covered before they leave site.

For more information, visit council’s website or contact council’s environment and waste team on 1300 242 686.

central highlands regional council free mulch gardening
