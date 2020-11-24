How you can take advantage of free health checks

CentacareCQ support workers Chanell De Klerk and Taylor Daniels will be hosting the pop up event at Capella in December, a networking event allowing locals to meet the community services agencies, emergency services and health professionals.

FREE health checks will be available for locals when Central Queensland emergency and support services gather in Capella next month.

Capella Check Point will be the second event of its kind, hosted by CentacareCQ, to raise awareness of the vast variety of support services available in Central Highlands’ towns.

CentacareCQ family and child support worker Taylor Daniels said the event was a collaborative networking opportunity and health check for the community and surrounds.

“It provides an opportunity for all local agencies, emergency services and health professionals to gather in one place,” she said.

“It’s an outreach to the community and a chance for these services to connect.

“[Someone] might be struggling with something and not realise we offer support for that, so if we can get out into the community and let them know what we cover, they might be more likely to reach out.”

CentacareCQ domestic and family violence service support worker Chanell De Klerk said it would also bridge a gap between centrally located services and regional communities.

“People don't necessarily like to travel for support, so if we can get to them, it might open up their minds a bit more about accessing support, because they don't necessarily have to come to us, we can go to them,” she said.

“A lot of the time people also don't realise we offer more than just domestic violence support, and a lot of other organisations are in the same boat.

“This gives them a chance to get that information out there.”

Capella Check Point will be held at Lion’s Park from 10am to 3pm on Wednesday, December 2.

There will be a free sausage sizzle and drinks and a range of free health services, including mental health checks, blood pressure checks and diabetes education.

The free event is open to community members of all ages from Capella and surrounding areas.

Ms Daniels said even if people didn’t need specific information, they could simply drop by, check it out and say hello.

The first event was held in Longreach last month and was a “great success”, with a range of different agencies and support services in attendance.

CentacareCQ intends to also host an event in Emerald, Blackwater and Springsure next year, which is expected to continue every three months.