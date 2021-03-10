How you can tap into the $10m Hydrogen fund in CQ

Tapping into $10m in Queensland Government funding to develop renewable hydrogen projects requires just a click for Central Queensland enterprises.

It comes after Australian Gas Networks Hydrogen Park HyP Gladstone project received more than $1.7m in funding to deliver renewable hydrogen to the city’s gas network.

This second round of the Hydrogen Industry Development Fund will focus on domestic projects in the transport and mobility, and the waste water sectors.

Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Minister Mick de Brenni and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher in discussion about Gladstone's hydrogen-fuelled future.

Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Minister Mick de Brenni said the Palaszczuk Government was establishing Queensland as the capital for hydrogen production.

“This round of the Hydrogen Industry Development Fund will focus on renewable technologies in the transport sector and the integration of renewable hydrogen into wastewater treatment plants,” Mr de Brenni said.

Deputy Premier and State Development Minister Steven Miles encouraged proponents to apply for funding to develop their renewable hydrogen projects.

“Renewable hydrogen offers the opportunity to create a new hi-tech industry delivering enhanced environmental outcomes and highly skilled jobs,” Mr Miles said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Hydrogen Industry Development Fund would help create jobs and future prosperity for the state.

“We have an opportunity to position Queensland as a world leading exporter of renewable hydrogen in the future,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

A single grant of up to $5m can be applied for by private sector businesses or companies, government owned corporations, and local governments.

Australian Gas Networks Hydrogen Park Gladstone facility, slated to be built on Derby Street. (artists impression, supplied)

The $4.2 million HyP Gladstone facility will produce renewable hydrogen using water and renewable electricity.

At a ratio of up to 10 per cent, the renewable hydrogen will be blended with natural gas and supplied to more than 770 customers on the Gladstone gas network from 2022.

Projects in the transport and mobility category could include cars, buses, marine transport; machinery such as forklifts or farm equipment; refuelling infrastructure or hydrogen production equipment.

The waste water category projects should focus on the integration of hydrogen technologies with wastewater treatment plants.

Grant applications close on June 2.

For more information or to apply visit the Queensland Government website.

