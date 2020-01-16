Howls of anguish as jailed man learns he’s a dad

A TARRAGINDI man has discovered in court today he is a father after his lawyer told him the news during his appearance via video link from prison.

Anthony Scott Ford, 32, emitted an anguished sob and hung his head after defence counsel Samantha Breach told Holland Park Magistrates Court that just three days ago, her client became a father for the third time.

"He's yet to meet the child, you can see in his reaction just then," Ms Breach told the court.

Ford pleaded guilty to five offences, including possessing suspected stolen property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils, all stemming from a police search warrant on his unit on July 12, 2019.

Ford cried out and hung his head when he was told the news by his lawyer Samantha Breach. Photo: iStock

The court heard police during the search uncovered a small amount of methamphetamine; approximately eight crack pipes, some of them broken; almost $4000 cash; a credit card reported stolen on July 7, 2019; three e-bikes, all reported stolen in May and June 2019; and a Kawasaki Ninja motorbike which had had its paint "heavily sanded" and no licence plates.

The court heard that Ford had been in jail since July 29, as his parole for previous offences was revoked after he committed the offences before the court today.

Ms Breach said her client had a partner of eight years and aside from the three-day-old baby girl, they had two other children aged under three together.

She explained that his ongoing drug addiction was partly a response to his diagnosis of Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting connective tissue which leads to constant pain.

Ford was in receipt of a Disability Support Pension before being returned to custody.

Acting Magistrate Rob Turra convicted Ford on all five counts and sentenced him to five months' imprisonment, wholly suspended for 18 months.