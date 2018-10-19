Menu
Login
Murdered Gold Coast man Huegio Bonham.
Murdered Gold Coast man Huegio Bonham.
Crime

Financial planner murdered client with hammer

by AAP
19th Oct 2018 6:09 PM

A FINANCIAL planner who bashed a Gold Coast man to death with a hammer during a heated business meeting has been found guilty of murder.

Trung The Ma, 35, admitted killing Huegio Bonham, 63, in 2014, but argued due to his poor mental health at the time, coupled with his client's attempt to blackmail him, he should be found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The jury disagreed and in the Brisbane Supreme Court this evening they found Ma guilty of murdering Mr Bonham in a bid to cover up his theft of $706,000 from his client.

editors picks murder queensland crime

Top Stories

    Community tribute to a Clermont icon

    Community tribute to a Clermont icon

    News Former state MP Vince Lester has been presented with a Distinguished Service Award for his dedicated community service.

    Smashing health goals

    Smashing health goals

    News Great result from CQ health challenge.

    Centres will aid CQ

    Centres will aid CQ

    News Government funding to help local students prosper

    Women stepping up in construction

    Women stepping up in construction

    News Young females provide inspiration to others in construction.

    Local Partners