Huge $12k fundraising effort leads to regional honour

A CLERMONT boy, who raised more than $12,000 for an organisation close to his heart, has been recognised for his dedication and community spirit.

Oscar Finger spent his entire birthday month fundraising for Royal Flying Doctor Service with the commitment of shaving his nearly two-year-old mullet.

The 12-year-old was awarded the Isaac Regional Council Individual Medallion for Achievement at the Australia Day celebrations for his fundraising efforts.

“I really am so grateful to win an award,” said Oscar, who couldn’t attend the ceremony.

“I never did it for any prizes, but it is nice to have hard work recognised.

“Who knew mullets could not only raise so much money for a great cause but attract so much positive attention.”

Throughout September last year, he ran raffles and hosted his 12th birthday celebration at the Grand Hotel where he shaved his much-loved curls in what he thought was a ‘great Aussie fundraiser’.

Oscar was born prematurely at 24 weeks and only survived because the RFDS was able to transport his mum from Clermont to Townsville in time to give birth in hospital.

“Had the RFDS not had transported us that night he would not be with us and there is a very real probability I wouldn’t be either,” his mum, Rhiannon said.

She said the community’s response to her son’s fundraising efforts were overwhelming.

“The town opened their arms and hearts to us many years ago when Oscar was first born and we felt that again in his fundraising, cementing to us and our kids that there are no limits to the kindness and generosity of people who live in small communities,” Mrs Finger said.

His parents Rhiannon and Brendon said they were thrilled that he received recognition for his efforts.

“It was a huge learning experience for him in the art of gratitude and giving back, it changed his life,” Mrs Finger said.

“We are always proud of him but his efforts and commitment to the cause – including sending hundreds of personally signed thank you letters over the holidays – showed us a greater depth to his kindness and compassion.”

Oscar started his first week at boarding school this week.

Oscar grew up on the family’s property about 65km out of Clermont, although this week he took a step out of small town living and started school at the Cathedral College, Rockhampton.

“I am honoured and excited and plan to continue to represent Clermont and the region at my new boarding school,” Oscar said.

“(Fundraising) has been a life changing experience that I will never forget.

“And, like I said, thank god for mullets and the flying doctors.”