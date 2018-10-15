Huge coincidence for reunited brothers: 'Gave me goosebumps'

AFTER long lost brothers Terry Gall and Barry Sutherland reunited after 51 years apart, they discovered they were only meters away from each other a year earlier.

In a bizarre coincidence, which Mr Gall said gave him goosebumps, he actually took a photo of his brother's property in Dubbo while travelling back from holidays in July 2017.

Two brothers have reunited in Toowoomba after 51 years. Barry Sutherland (left) and Terry Gall.

While driving through Dubbo on his way back from Canberra Mr Gall noticed a few houses had bicycle displays out the front of their properties.

House owners had welded various animals riding on bicycles and displayed them in their front yards.

One in particular that struck Mr Gall was an emu riding a bicycle, so he got out his camera and snapped a photo.

When he reunited with Mr Sutherland they discovered that was his property, and his emu display.

The emu Terry Gall took a photo of, which happened to be in his brother's yard.

Mr Gall said it was an incredible coincidence.

"Of all the houses in Dubbo and I had to take a photo of his," he said.

"We were only 100 yards away from each other and didn't even know it.

"It's funny how the world works."

