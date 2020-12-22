Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers have caught a crocodile about 10 km from the barrage. Picture: Contributed
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers have caught a crocodile about 10 km from the barrage. Picture: Contributed
Environment

Huge croc caught in Fitzroy River trap

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
22nd Dec 2020 9:50 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crocodile has been trapped in the Fitzroy River and will be rehomed at the Koorana Crocodile farm.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers caught the 2.5m crocodile about 10 km from the barrage on December 16.

A resident saw the crocodile swimming near Pink Lilly Sands and reported it to the Department of Environment and Science on October 22.

 

 

A baited trap was set on November 26, and wildlife officers successfully captured the animal last week.

The crocodile will be rehomed at the Koorana Crocodile farm on Tuesday, December 22.

According to the DES, under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan the area of the Fitzroy River above the barrage and 20km upstream is within Zone C (Targeted Management Zone).

 

Wildlife officers successfully captured the animal on December 16. Picture: Contributed
Wildlife officers successfully captured the animal on December 16. Picture: Contributed

 

Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible, by calling 1300 130 372 or download the Qwildlife app.

The DES investigates all reports it receives.

crocodile department of environment and science fitzroy river queensland parks and wildlife services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mine operator proposing use of Indigenous land

        Premium Content CQ mine operator proposing use of Indigenous land

        Environment The land would be used to offset the loss of hundreds of hectares of squatter pigeon and koala habitats.

        CHRISTMAS WEATHER: Temperature drops expected in CQ

        Premium Content CHRISTMAS WEATHER: Temperature drops expected in CQ

        Weather Some areas around CQ are predicted to have maximum temperatures up to eight degrees...

        CQ real estate ‘standout’ across country: report

        Premium Content CQ real estate ‘standout’ across country: report

        News The report put Emerald in the top five and Rockhampton and Gladstone postcodes in...

        ON NOTICE: Police will be checking for COVID-compliance

        Premium Content ON NOTICE: Police will be checking for COVID-compliance

        Health What you need to know as Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac regions step up in response...