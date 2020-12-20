Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Huge highway delays follow crash

by Nathan Edwards
20th Dec 2020 1:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Motorists making their way from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane this afternoon have been told to expect major delays, following a reported two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

Police crews arrived on scene on the highway just north of Caboolture just before 12pm.


Initial reports indicate two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes, with one of the vehicles also towing a boat on a trailer.

No one is believed to be injured.

At 12.40pm delays stretch edfrom the Glass House Mountains all the way to Morayfield.

RACQ have advised motorists travelling southbound to pack their patience, and to potentially avoid the area if possible.


Originally published as Huge highway delays follow crash

More Stories

bruce highway crash editors picks traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two people hospitalised after crashing into tree

        Premium Content Two people hospitalised after crashing into tree

        Breaking Two people have been injured after crashing into a tree off a CQ highway.

        ‘Mad twister’: Shed blows away as CQ farmer shelters inside

        Premium Content ‘Mad twister’: Shed blows away as CQ farmer shelters inside

        News ‘I’ve been through a few storms and I think that takes the cake.’

        Four fined over ‘elephant size’ illegal dumping mess

        Premium Content Four fined over ‘elephant size’ illegal dumping mess

        News More than 15-tonnes of rubbish was removed from the area by council - twice the...

        The two senior managers charged over underground mine death

        Premium Content The two senior managers charged over underground mine death

        News Prosecutors allege ‘defective’ safety measures led to worker’s death