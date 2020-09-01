Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

Huge snake pulled from woman’s mouth

by Staff writers
1st Sep 2020 11:57 AM

 

 

Stomach-churning video posted online has captured the moment Russian doctors removed a 1.2-metre snake from a female patient's mouth.

The snake had reportedly slithered inside the woman while she was asleep in the backyard of her home in the village of Levashi, Dagestan, 7 News reported.

The woman was taken to hospital and placed under general anaesthetic after feeling unwell.

In the footage doctors can be seen slowly removing the snake after inserting a tube down her throat.

A male doctor off-camera says, "Let's see what this is."

A female doctor grabs the snake as its full length is revealed, and the medical staff react in horror.

The snake is then dropped into a bucket.

Locals in the Republic of Dagestan, a Russian republic on the Caspian Sea, reportedly say such incidents have been known to happen from time to time.

Older citizens are said to warn the young not to sleep outside because of the risk of snakes climbing into their mouths.

 

Originally published as Huge snake pulled from woman's mouth

More Stories

editors picks russia snake

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2000 jobs hinge on miner’s reinvestment in smelter

        Premium Content 2000 jobs hinge on miner’s reinvestment in smelter

        Business Miner Glencore is set to announce a decision soon on the future of its copper smelting and refining operations in North Queensland.

        REVEALED: Qld's next month of tough COVID-19 restrictions

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld's next month of tough COVID-19 restrictions

        News Large gatherings banned for next month, no easing at border

        Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        Premium Content Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        News COVID-crazy video footage of patrons dancing on chairs at a Queensland country...

        Better protections kick in for mine and quarry workers

        Premium Content Better protections kick in for mine and quarry workers

        Health Black lung action: New mine dust limits now in force for industry