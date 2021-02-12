Menu
Crime

Huge stash of child abuse material allegedly found in home

by Rachael Rosel
12th Feb 2021 11:31 AM
A 25-year-old Caboolture man has been charged with child abuse material offences after detectives raided his home and seized four hard drives, two smart phones and a tablet he allegedly used to access and upload the material.

Bennett's home was raided in November 2020.
The AFP conducted a search into Matthew Benjamin Bennett's home in November 2020 following reports from official child protection centres.

Police found a number of electronic devices in the home.
Police will allege Bennett used Dropbox and Kik Messenger to access and upload child abuse material, as well as store it on the devices.

The home was located in Caboolture in the Moreton Bay region.
Bennett faced Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Friday morning for charges of possessing child abuse material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material, which carries maximum penalties of 15 years' in jail.

"The AFP, together with our partners across Australia and around the world are keeping a watch online to protect our children," AFP's Detective Superintendent Paula Hudson said.

These charges come as an Ipswich man, 43, yesterday faced court for multiple child exploitation charges.

Originally published as Huge stash of child abuse material allegedly found inside home

