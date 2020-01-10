Huge street fight leads to prison sentence

COURT: The magistrate said the incident was “completely unacceptable”.

ABOUT 30 people fought on the streets of Blackwater, in what a magistrate has called “a very concerning set of circumstances”.

On Thursday, the Blackwater Magistrates Court heard that on October 28 last year, vehicles came to a stop and people locked themselves indoors as a large group of people fought at Bendee Crescent.

Police responded to the incident about 3.30pm and nine people were charged.

Of them, Edgar Thomas Broome, 25, appeared in court to answer charges of affray and obstructing a police officer during the melee.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said the defendant “punched the face of another person” and was pepper sprayed.

Broome’s solicitor Brendan Gimbert explained the fighting involved his client’s brother.

Broome “heard the commotion from a street over, recognised people from the voices, and ran to assist his brother,” Mr Gimbert said.

“The fighting occurred very quickly.

“There is still some tension, but feelings have generally died down.”

Magistrate Robert Walker said it was “a very concerning set of circumstances given the scale of the disturbance that was occurring in the street”.

“Completely unacceptable,” he said.

Broome, who has since moved from Blackwater, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months.