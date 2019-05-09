Huge typo spotted on new $50 note

The new Aussie $50 note appears to have a typo. Picture: Triple M

THE Reserve Bank was left scrambling for answers on Thursday morning after radio station Triple M revealed a "hot tip" from an eagle-eyed listener.

The photo, which shows the RBA's new $50 note under a magnifying glass, reveals what appears to be an embarrassing typo in the reverse text, which features excerpts from Edith Cowan's maiden speech to Western Australian Parliament.

The new Aussie $50 note appears to have at least two typos.



In the phrase "it is a great responsibility to be the only woman here", the word "responsibility" is misspelt as "responsibilty" - twice.

The new $50, which entered circulation last October, is similar to the old $50 with portraits of Aboriginal author David Unaipon and Cowan the first female member of Australian parliament.

It features new security features and tactile elements to aid the vision-impaired.

"This latest and important upgrade not only marks a hugely significant step towards equal access to society for people who are blind or have low vision, but also incorporates new, innovative security features that further protect against counterfeiting," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said at the time.

"The application of the tactile features to the $50 note is particularly important given that it's the most widely circulated banknote, with 46 per cent of all banknotes in circulation being the $50 note."

He added, "I believe, the implementation of the tactile features would have made David Unaipon and Edith Cowan proud."

The RBA has been contacted for comment.

