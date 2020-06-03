Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Hulk’s ex banned for ‘sickening’ tweet

3rd Jun 2020 7:14 AM

 

The boss of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has banned Hulk Hogan's ex-wife Linda from any of the promotion's shows for her distasteful tweet about the protests consuming America.

The furious unrest, sparked by the death of black man George Floyd when a white police officer pressed his knee into the 46-year-old's neck for nearly nine minutes, has spanned 140 cities as citizens across the US take a stand against racial injustice.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan responded to a tweet from Linda Hogan, who was married to WWE icon Hulk Hogan for 25 years, saying: "You've now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations."

His blunt words were in response to a tweet from Linda that has since been deleted. In it, she wrote: "Watching the looting, it's all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilised."

Wrestler Prince Nana called her remark "sickening" on Twitter while fellow wrestler and commentator AJ Kirsch wrote: "@LindaHogan, you should just go ahead and delete your entire Twitter account, not just that one tweet. You know the one."

Khan's reference to Hulk Hogan - real name Terry Gene Bollea - also being banned is reportedly related to racist comments made years ago by the WWE Hall of Famer.

In 2015, a tape emerged of him using a racist slur that saw the WWE terminate his contract. Bollea was heard using the n-word when talking about his daughter's love life.

Bollea called the controversy the "biggest mistake" of his life but after apologising, was reinstated into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

RELATED: Despicable 'lie' behind iconic protest image

RELATED: NBA icon's emotional message as America burns

The couple split in a bitter falling out.
The couple split in a bitter falling out.

Linda and Bollea were married for a quarter of a century and have two children together. They filed for divorce in 2007.

Linda alleged Bollea cheated on her and broke down in tears when reading out a letter to him on American TV in 2016.

"You have single-handedly ruined our 25-year marriage and our family," she said.

"My trust, my love, my future, our future family with grandchildren, holidays, weddings, our kids' lives, homes, their ability to trust, our poor animals, friends, neighbours, your career, finances, trademarks, retirement, your legacy, your reputation, your health, even your soul. You lost it all.

"You took me for granted and never appreciated me or our beautiful family … blaming me for your horrendous mistakes.

"Until you can really apologise to me and to our children I will never ever forgive you."

 

 

Originally published as Hulk's ex banned for 'sickening' tweet

More Stories

Show More
george floyd hulk hogan riots wrestling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family’s heartache: ‘We don’t know how he died’

        premium_icon Family’s heartache: ‘We don’t know how he died’

        Politics The father of Blackwater man Nathan Turner says they are still in the dark about how their son died, in an emotional statement that addressed Queensland Health.

        Ex-Emerald resident defying doctor’s diagnosis

        premium_icon Ex-Emerald resident defying doctor’s diagnosis

        News Dad's determination comes from his desire to continue helping his loved ones

        More teachers, students in our region’s state schools

        premium_icon More teachers, students in our region’s state schools

        Education The introduction of Prep in 2007 has caused an influx of students in 2020

        Investigation into gas safety incident at Moranbah mine

        premium_icon Investigation into gas safety incident at Moranbah mine

        News It comes just weeks after the Grosvenor underground explosion.