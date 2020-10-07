Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Human skull in forest may have been there over 10 years

by Elise Williams
7th Oct 2020 1:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have confirmed the bones found at a regional state forest earlier this week are human remains.

Forensic officers were called to the Durikai State Forest in Palgrave, around 30km southwest of Warwick after a hiker stumbled across a skull and other bones on Monday.

Police have today confirmed the bones are human, and could have been in the area for over a decade.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Courier-Mail the bones will undergo scientific testing and DNA cross referencing.

"Investigations are continuing after a member of the public located human remains in the Durikai State Forest, along Forestry Road at around 1.30pm on October 5," the statement said.

"An investigation has been commenced to establish the identity of those remains which are believed to have been there for some time, potentially more than a decade."

"The bones will now be scientifically examined and cross referenced to establish if they relate to anyone reported missing in the local area."

News Corp understands the remains are believed to be a woman.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information relating to the investigation is encouraged to contact police.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000

Originally published as Human skull in forest may have been there over 10 years

More Stories

editors picks human remains investigation warwick

Just In

    The great doggy doo dilemma

    The great doggy doo dilemma
    • 7th Oct 2020 1:44 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Premium Content Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Politics It’s one of the biggest issues of the forthcoming election: Which leader will do a better job managing the state’s economic recovery and creating jobs?

        LETTERS: Taxpayers are an endangered species

        Premium Content LETTERS: Taxpayers are an endangered species

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        Premium Content Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg aims to get households to spend

        ‘Drunk’ CQ lawyer accused of trying to bribe police

        Premium Content ‘Drunk’ CQ lawyer accused of trying to bribe police

        Crime ‘Drunk’, shirtless, shoeless and “a rambling mess” was the behaviour of...