Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CFMEU Queensland district industry safety and health representative Stephen Woods and miners Clinton Honour, Shaun Connelly and Dave Walker with Coal Faces author Ian Buchanan. Picture: Melanie Whiting
CFMEU Queensland district industry safety and health representative Stephen Woods and miners Clinton Honour, Shaun Connelly and Dave Walker with Coal Faces author Ian Buchanan. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Local Faces

Humour and storytelling helping black lung sufferers

Melanie Whiting
24th Mar 2020 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAMARADERIE and mateship are what Dave Walker misses most about underground mining.

After being diagnosed with black lung disease (pneumoconiosis) in 2015, the former Bowen Basin miner will never be able to work underground again.

The insidious disease – caused by long-term exposure to coal dust – has affected many areas of Mr Walker’s life.

“It’s progressed to the point where I can’t work on a mine site any longer,” he said.

“Obviously there is the shortness of breath.

“Having to come out from underground is the worst part of it really.

“My future is uncertain.”

Mr Walker is one of more than 140 miners involved in the Black Lung Victims Assistance Fund, run by the CFMEU.

Coal Faces author Ian Buchanan with his book. Picture: Contributed
Coal Faces author Ian Buchanan with his book. Picture: Contributed

On Monday, the fund received a $4000 donation from Campwin Beach author and miner Ian Buchanan.

Last year, Mr Buchanan published his book Coal Faces – a collection of humorous stories and a tribute to his mentors from his early mining days.

He donated $5 to the Black Lung Victims Assistance Fund from every book sold.

“I wanted to do something to give back to mining,” Mr Buchanan said.

“I hope it will go to good use for these guys.”

CFMEU Queensland district industry safety and health representative Stephen Woods said there were now 143 black lung sufferers involved in the fund.

“It’s good to see someone put something back into the industry,” Mr Woods said.

For more information, visit: www.coalfaces.com

black lung black lung disease cfmeu mining and energy queensland coal faces
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ support services predict rise in homelessness

        premium_icon CQ support services predict rise in homelessness

        News The already-homeless, small business owners, and casual employees are most at risk of collapse.

        Golf club celebrates 70th birthday of dedicated member

        premium_icon Golf club celebrates 70th birthday of dedicated member

        News David Terrey has played at the Emerald Golf Club for decades.

        • 24th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        News Coronavirus community noticeboard: What you need to know

        How to ensure your small business survives coronavirus

        premium_icon How to ensure your small business survives coronavirus

        Business Here are five key things to ask and act upon