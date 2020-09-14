‘Hundreds’ appear to flout rules at Burleigh bongo bash

A LARGE crowd of revellers has been caught on camera apparently flouting coronavirus restrictions during an enthusiastic bongo drum bash at a Gold Coast park.

The owner of Milky Lane burger bar Christian Avant shared a video on Facebook this morning showing "hundreds of people dancing side-by-side" at Burleigh Heads last night, alongside musicians and fire twirlers.

Screenshots of a gathering at Burleigh Heads flouting COVID-19 restrictions.

There appears to have been little if any social distancing occurring at the event.

Mr Avant took aim at the Queensland Government and said he can still only accommodate 30 per cent of his normal maximum capacity of customers under current COVID-19 restrictions.

Venues above 200 sqm can have one patron per four sqm and those under 200 sqm can have one patron per two sqm, but with a cap of 50. The number of people allowed at private and public gatherings is 10.

Mr Avant pointed to "Burleigh park last night on the Gold Coast" and wanted to explain "why this gets under my skin."

Screenshots of a giant party at Burleigh.

"Let's even for a second look beyond the COVID virus factor and go into the current rulings and regulations around it," he said.

"I'm still only allowed 30% capacity at my Milky Lane restaurants and it's HEAVILY policed. "We've probably lost $500k-1m in potential revenue due to the limitations during COVID.

"I have friends that own bars, clubs and venues where if ONE SINGLE PERSON dances or stands up, you get a heavy fine.

But 100s of people dancing side-by-side to bongos in a park gets past every current law and rule set by the Queensland Government."

Milky Lane’s Christian Avant. Picture: Richard Dobson

Mr Avant called on the State Government to wind back business restrictions.

"I believe that Qld only a week or two ago moved the max number of people at an outdoor gathering to 10pax - so where does this sit?" he said.

"AND not to mention the poor girl recently who couldn't attend her Dad's funeral and was forced to hotel quarantine whilst he was dying, after coming from a place with NO CASES for 60 days.

Fire twirlers at the Burleigh Heads gathering on the Gold Coast.

"I'm all for people having fun but there seems to be different sets of rules for different scenarios and if things like this are 'allowed', then the state needs to open up and let hospitality operators have a piece of the pie too."

Queensland Police Service and the State Government have been contacted for comment.

More information to come.

