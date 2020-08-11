Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
News

Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

by Emily Toxward
11th Aug 2020 7:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of workers, holiday-makers and shoppers were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta just after 10am this morning.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media, one fire engine attended the Marine Parade shopping centre and commercial precinct around 10.15am Monday.

 

Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.


A spokesperson said the crew stayed on the scene for 10 minutes but found nothing suspicious and said there was no apparent cause for the alarm.

Centre management confirmed the incident, which saw hundreds of people assembly at the Coolangatta Surf Club, was a false alarm.

 

People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.


"Because the second alarm went off we had to evacuate the entire building," the spokeswoman said, "but it was definitely just a false alarm".

The entire block was evacuated, including residents and guests at holiday apartments either side of the shopping precinct.

Originally published as Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

coolangatta evacuation the strand

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New CEO keen to drive growth, business in region

        Premium Content New CEO keen to drive growth, business in region

        News Organisation’s new leader brings a unique set of experiences and is excited to build on new opportunities

        Beer drought: Glenden’s thirst to be quenched

        Premium Content Beer drought: Glenden’s thirst to be quenched

        Food & Entertainment Exciting new development coming to CQ mining town.

        Nebo residents to be hit with water rates rise

        Premium Content Nebo residents to be hit with water rates rise

        Council News Road projects stopped and rate rising to come for Nebo residents under Isaac...

        Longreach student wins big at state tourism awards

        Premium Content Longreach student wins big at state tourism awards

        News Rochelle Ballard placed as a runner up in the Food and Beverage category in the...