Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Swinburne University.
Breaking

Hundreds evacuated after possible science lab contamination

10th Aug 2018 1:33 PM

HUNDREDS of students and workers have been evacuated after an incident in the science department at Swinburne University's Hawthorn campus.

MFB crews responded to a "gas depletion alert" in the basement of the science and technology labs, evacuating more than 500 people from the university campus.

Firefighters with specialist equipment, including hazmat suits, are on the scene.

CCTV footage shows no one is within the possibly contaminated laboratories.

Authorities warn that traffic on John St and Burwood Rd could be disrupted.

Police and paramedics are on the scene.

More to come

