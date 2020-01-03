Hundreds line streets for 19th annual parade

JOLLY: Volunteers Vanessa Daniels and Kylie Sheargold travelling across Emerald in the sleigh with Santa as part of the 2019 Operation Rudolph.

SANTA’S sleigh made its way across Emerald on Christmas Eve, followed by a parade of festive emergency service vehicles and personnel who threw thousands of lollies to children in town.

The 19th annual Operation Rudolph lolly drop run was deemed a huge success as hundreds of families and individuals lined the streets, eagerly waiting for a glimpse of Santa and his helpers.

Queensland Ambulance Service officer Kayci King said 2019 was definitely the best run of them all.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers with the giant stack of lollies handed in for the 2019 Operation Rudolph.

“We received a mammoth amount of lolly and monetary donations, definitely more than the last couple of years, which I think just speaks to how much the Emerald community loves this event,” she said.

“We normally receive donations primarily from businesses and companies but we even had members of the community coming in and bringing their own private donations which was lovely.”

The team ran two separate, concurrent routes across the north and southern sides of Emerald, the first year it was run in reverse.

The trip included a visit to Avalon Aged Care and Emerald Hospital, which allowed Santa to visit residents, patients and staff.

Ms King said it was a major success and hoped to include the visits in future events.

Community members took to Facebook to share their joyous experiences and gratitude to the team for running the event.

The one to five years colouring competition winner Milla with Santa visiting Avalon Aged Care, Emerald.

“We received a Facebook message from a mother who was watching on the south side with her eight-year-old son,” Ms King said.

“She said he enjoys Christmas Eve watching Operation Rudolph more than he does Christmas Day.

It’s so gratifying to know we bring that much joy to Emerald kids.”

Emerald Road Policing Unit Acting Sergeant Matt Walters said the emergency service workers involved particularly enjoyed the Christmas spirit shown by the Emerald Community.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to all of the Emerald community for their ongoing support of Operation Rudolph.” he said.

“I also want to thank all of the emergency services involved as well as all the local businesses who donated lollies and who assist the committee with anything else required to make the event run successfully.”

Operation Rudolph will be back in 2020 and anyone who wants to provide any comments or feedback can do so through the Operation Rudolph Facebook Page.