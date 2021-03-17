Hundreds of CQ resources jobs on offer

More than 1000 resources jobs are on offer across Queensland.

The Queensland resources and energy sector is currently looking to fill hundreds of Central Queensland jobs and more than 1000 across the state.

According to Seek, the job vacancies in Central Queensland number 297 in Mackay and the Coalfields, 57 in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast, and 27 in Gladstone.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said that despite COVID-19, international market conditions, and commodity price fluctuations, the resources sector was continuing to hire staff.

“The resources sector already supports one in six jobs across the state and is playing a central role in helping Queensland work, earn, and employ its way through COVID,” he said.

“As an industry, we are working very hard and having increasing success in attracting more women, more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, and more young Queenslanders.

“The resources and energy sector uses cutting edge technology and is at the forefront of delivering the full energy mix, advanced manufacturing and renewable energy and battery storage technologies, so there is a lot to offer potential employees looking for new opportunities.”