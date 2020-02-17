Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dead fish on the banks of Yeppen Lagoon
Dead fish on the banks of Yeppen Lagoon
News

Hundreds of dead fish cause stench at Yeppen Lagoon

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
17th Feb 2020 6:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

South Rockhampton residents who take their dogs for a walk along the picturesque Yeppen Lagoon track were stopped in their tracks Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of dead fish have washed up where the lagoon waters crossed over the pathway, following record rains late last week.

Dead fish on the banks of Yeppen Lagoon
Dead fish on the banks of Yeppen Lagoon

Councillor Drew Wickerson was on hand to assess the fishkill which he conjectured may have been caused by deoxygenated water.

The rotting fish and muddy water has also caused quite a stench in the area.

The Morning Bulletin recently reported on the invasive weed which had taken over the Yeppen Lagoon over the past few, dry months.

The Lagoon, which is on the entry into Rockhampton, began running for the first time in months last week.

More Stories

Show More
animal death dead fish fish kill pollution yeppen lake
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald teen a step closer to dream career

        premium_icon Emerald teen a step closer to dream career

        News Teenager Thomas Case will take another step towards his dream career when he joins 55 other new apprentices starting work today at BMA mines across the Bowen Basin.

        Regional Arts funding applications open

        Regional Arts funding applications open

        News This round makes available more than $50,000.

        ‘She’s my world’: Husband remembers fun, outgoing wife

        premium_icon ‘She’s my world’: Husband remembers fun, outgoing wife

        News He spoke to his wife just 15 minutes before fatal head-on crash.

        Heavier showers are forecast for next weekend in CQ

        premium_icon Heavier showers are forecast for next weekend in CQ

        Weather Temperatures are also expected to remain quite high