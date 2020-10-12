Hundreds of jobs available right now, no interview needed

Onion growers facing labour difficulties this year are urgently searching for workers to help them during peak season.

Job advertisements have been posted widely online in recent weeks, with some companies including Harvest Express searching for 100 farmhands in the Lockyer Valley, with no interview process required.

CEO of Onions Australia Lechelle Earl said it's been a particularly tough year for onion growers.

"While this issue is nationwide and affects many horticultural crops, it is particularly difficult in Queensland where a lot of onions are hand harvested," she told The Courier-Mail.

Ms Earl urged anyone who is currently out of work to consider helping onion growers during the busy season.

Onion pickers are desperately wanted this season. PICTURE: Zoe Phillips

"The shortage of backpackers and other workers has put a lot of pressure on onion growers, who are having to harvest crops without their normal workforce," she said.

"We are encouraging people who currently find themselves out of work to look towards the horticultural sector to find alternative employment."

BEST Harvest Trail Services is currently searching for more than 50 workers to start picking onions for farmers in the Lockyer Valley.

Onions Australia chief executive Lechelle Earl. Picture: Supplied



"The onions season is happening now and we have and will be getting opportunities for hundreds of people to find work," a spokeswoman said.

"These vacancies are open to all jobseekers, provided they have legal rights to work in Australia and are physically capable of doing the job."

Workers are wanted to begin onion picking immediately.

The piece rate is $55 per bin of onions, with workers able to choose their own hours with availability seven days a week.

Lockyer Valley's onion season is expected to last for at least two to three months.

Workers can apply by emailing harvest@best.com.au or calling the Harvest Trail Gatton Office on 07 5468 0399.

Originally published as Hundreds of jobs available right now, no interview needed