Hundreds of jobs on offer at new manufacturing site

Up to 200 positions need to be filled at a new manufacturing site at Richlands. Picture: Evolve Scientific Recruitment

UP TO 200 positions will need to be filled at a new multimillion-dollar manufacturing site at Richlands, providing a vital boost to the region's job market.

Emma Chu of Evolve Scientific Recruitment confirmed on Monday that she was on the hunt for "hardworking individuals" to help assemble and pack medical supplies.

She declined to confirm who the client was, only saying they were "high-profile."

"They've got a lot of growth happening in the next few months," she said.

Ms Chu said some of the supplies that would come from the facility were related to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're very excited to be supporting a big client who has recently built a brand-new state of the art facility in Richlands," she said.

"We're putting out a huge campaign to find hundreds of staff to help them out."

Ms Chu said the company was keen to provide job opportunities to those who had lost work recently due to COVID restrictions.

"Obviously if you're based in the south western region, certainly getting to and from work will also be a lot easier," she said.

"We've had a few had Qantas baggage handlers and chefs whose jobs were affected by COVID start working with us.

"It's a lot about attitude, we've been working with this company since day dot so we really know the culture and if you've been working in the fast-paced environment then it could work."

The team is set to host a community group interview on April 18.

Hopefuls will be required to participate in a group interview, literacy, and numeracy exams as well as a practical assessment.

She said it was important to note that recruiters were not specifically looking for experience in the industry, but also transferable skills.

Interested candidates must register their attendance at the community interview day.

More information can be found by clicking here.

