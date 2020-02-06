Hundreds to compete in Emerald swimming contest

DIVING IN: Races begin at 5.30pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday at the Emerald Aquatic Centre. Photo by Terry Hill.

MORE than 270 Central Queensland swimmers will take to the pool this weekend, rain or shine.

The annual Emerald Seals GJ Lalor swimming carnival will be held on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8 with 277 young people competing.

Emerald Seals president Belinda Guernieri said the show would go on even if the weather worsened.

“It’s the biggest carnival that Central Queensland has had this season,” she said.

“There’s some concern about the weather obviously, but being an event in the pool the only thing that will be stopping us is lightning.

“With so many people travelling to attend we’ll be carrying on.”

Friday evening’s events will include the long courses, such as the 800m and 1500m freestyle. More than $1000 in prizemoney is up for grabs.

“It’s a big day for us as a club, but we pride ourselves on running a really professional meet,” Ms Guernieri said.

“Our volunteers are very good, we’ve got experienced timekeepers, and we have some amazing sponsorships locally from businesses who we can’t thank enough.”

Races begin at 5.30pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday at the Emerald Aquatic Centre.

Spectator entry is free.